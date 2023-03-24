SUMMERSVILLE — Learn how to doctor with herbs in New River Community and Technical College’s upcoming classes on herbal medicine at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville.
The Herbal Medicine class will meet on Thursday, April 13 and the Advanced Herbal Medicine class is scheduled for Thursday, April 20. Both classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Herbal Medicine will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 13. The class introduces students to the many different types of medicines that can be made from herbs and provides recipes for the easiest and most popular of those medicines. Turn the weeds in your yard into medicine for all of life's little bumps, scrapes and cold symptoms.
The Advanced Herbal Medicine class will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 20. The advanced class explains the chemistry and formulas for making medicines from plants. The class will focus on teas, tinctures and salves which cover a host of the normal dings of living. A booklet of the most available herbs and the things they help alleviate along with recipes will be given to each student.
The registration deadline for the Herbal Medicine class is April 6 and the deadline for the Advanced Herbal Medicine class is April 14. Tuition for each class is $25.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
