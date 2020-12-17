There are many classic stories that bring the Christmas spirit to life, but one of the most well-loved is the O’Henry story, “The Gift of the Magi.” It is a story of a young couple living at the turn of the 19th century that give their most prized possession in order to give a gift to the one they love.
The Historic Fayette Theater will bring this timeless story to life in a Zoom play performance on Dec. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 304-574-4655. Or you can stop by the box office from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday night.
You will view the performance on your computer or electronic device. You will be given a meeting ID number or computer link for this device. Several people can watch the show on a device for the price of one ticket. The Zoom software is free and easy to download. If you have questions about how to do that, the box office staff will advise you of the steps to download Zoom.
“The Gift of the Magi” is directed by HFT veteran Gene Worthington. “This is a play that my wife, Karen Vuranch, and I performed a number of years ago, when we were just starting our theater careers,” he said. “We both find the story to be poignant and heartwarming and so appropriate for this time of year.”
Starring in the play are two HFT regulars. Ashley McGuffin has appeared in several of the spring musicals as well as the recent “Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” She is joined by Matt Carter, originally of Oak Hill, who appeared in several shows while in school. Carter is now an instructor for WVU and lives in Pennsylvania while McGuffin is an optometrist for Southern Eye Care Associates in Oak Hill.
The Zoom presentation of “The Gift of the Magi” will complete the 2020 season at the Historic Fayette Theater. Plans are underway for the 2021 season.
For more information or to purchase a ticket for this Zoom presentation on Dec. 17 and 18, please call the Historic Fayette Theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
