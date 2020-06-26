FAYETTEVILLE — The Historic Fayette Theater has scheduled its first virtual production, “Complaint Department and Lemonade,” for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
Performed through the Zoom platform, the virtual play is written specifically to be rehearsed and performed remotely, with every character in their own home. In the rapid succession of duet scenes, the virtual complaint department takes on some hysterical grievances — everything from Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs stuck in the head to the price of cheese and more. It seems people will whine about anything.
Could there be a glimmer of hope for anyone in charge of a complaint department? Don’t miss this hilarious play, performed by talented actors who’ve graced the HFT stage over the years.
Tickets will be available for purchase after July 1 by calling the theater at 304-574-4655. If no one answers, please leave a message and your call will be returned. All tickets are $5 and upon purchase, you will be given log on and password information.
For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
