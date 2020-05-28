The Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) has installed a state historical highway marker along State Route 41 near Terry, to commemorate Camp Prince Army Station. There will be a dedication ceremony at the site after COVID-19 travel and assembly restrictions are lifted. The date and time of the ceremony will be announced as soon as confirmed.
Camp Prince was a field station of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Laboratories at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. In late September 1950, the Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced construction of an installation along New River just below the town of McCreery. That section of the river was notable for rapids and the fact that, along “this section… the New flows west, north, and east, all within a half mile.”
The facility’s primary mission was “to test all types of floating bridges — pedestrian, light vehicle, heavy vehicle and others — for military use.” They also evaluated related amphibious equipment and other materiel. Even the soldiers’ barracks were test items. Most materiel evaluated was from private companies attempting to sell their wares to the Army. Testing determined whether items were worth buying.
The Army purchased some 700 acres. Most of it fell in Fayette County, within the sharp band of the river known as Stretcher’s Neck, “but a part extends across the watercourse (to the Raleigh County shore) and up the mountain beside the old mining community of Terry.” There the soldiers strung a 3,300-foot aerial tramway for test purposes.
Camp Prince was the only Regular Army station in West Virginia. The site was uniquely situated to cooperate with the USACE-owned Bluestone Dam at Hinton, in Summers County. The dam operators could change water levels and volumes for testing purposes virtually on demand. This geographic relationship was not duplicated elsewhere in the United States. Test findings had immediate application by American and allied forces in the Korean War.
The 1428th Engineer Treadway Bridge Company, a federalized Army National Guard (ARNG) unit from Port Clinton, Ohio, arrived on June 10, 1951, and remained about six months conducting tests. The camp was also used for training ARNG and U.S. Army Reserve units.
Beckley was the nearest sizeable community, and the source of most logistical support. The camp was a major local “economic engine” and much of the monthly salary and procurement dollars were spent in the Beckley area. Camp personnel interacted frequently with Beckley residents in such activities as amateur sporting competitions, blood drives and charitable donations, giving demonstrations at county fairs, providing men and equipment for natural disaster relief and missing persons searches — and even participating with West Virginia National Guard units in a mock battle at Little Beaver State Park on Armed Forces Day 1952. Soldiers found Beckley “unusually friendly,” and Camp Prince became a “’choice duty spot” for officers and enlisted men. One Army report stated some 75 percent of the men station at Camp Prince were married, about 35 per cent to “local girls.”
Also of note, the 100th Engineer Company (Float Bridge) was activated at Camp Prince on Jan. 28, 1955. The company went on to compile a splendid record of service in the Vietnam War, and in the Gulf War. It was deactivated at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2019, while assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps. Its final functional designation had changed to (Topographic) (Airborne) at the time.
By early 1957, Camp Prince has completed its mission. It simply wasn’t needed anymore, and economy dictated closing it. The Secretary of the Army announced all personnel would be removed by Aug. 5, 1957. The predictable strong local opposition to closure proved unavailing. Plans to “repurpose” the facility were likewise stillborn. Beckley’s National Guard Special Forces detachment wanted the site as a training ground. The Army Department rejected their request, but the Green Berets managed to work the site into their weekend “field training exercises,” staging reconnaissance missions and mock raids from Grandview State Park against Prince, the test station site and Quinnimont railroad center. They also simulated blowing up the highway and railroad bridges across New River.
Another suggestion was to construct at Camp Prince “a home or school for all the children in foster homes being paid for by the state so as to keep them together” — something along the lines of “a boys’ and girls’ town like the one in Nebraska.” That idea never flew, either.
On May 23, 1986, the National Park Service purchased 38.19 acres of the property for inclusion in New River Gorge National River. It is designated Army Camp Campground. The park’s web page notes: “Today, this site is used as a campground as well as a day use area.
Along the riverbank, the only remains … are the foundations and concrete floors of the eleven buildings and a concrete water tank that were utilized by the soldiers.”
• • •
Cost of fabricating, transporting and installing the official state highway marker was funded entirely by a Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) Community Grant.
Planning for the marker dedication ceremony includes remarks by representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 1092nd Engineer Battalion, and the National Park Service.
The marker is located at the river access ramp, just upstream from the abandoned store at the foot of Batoff Mountain. It is the seventh state historical marker installed in Raleigh County by RCHS since 2016, and furthers the RCHS goal of “getting out into the county.” Four more applications are currently under review.
Merle T. Cole, RCHS marker program manager, has authored the only known history of Camp Prince. His article appeared in the Spring 2015 edition of Military Collector and Historian, the professional journal of the Company of Military Historians.
As Cole explained, “State historical markers are a permanent and relatively low-cost tool for raising awareness of, and interest in, county history and culture.” The state program was created in 1937 to encourage automobile tourism during the Great Depression, initially with 440 markers installed across West Virginia. The RCHS program began in 2016, with placement of the James Bird Cole marker on the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building on South Kanawha Street.
The process for obtaining an official state marker involves submitting an application and supporting documentation to West Virginia Archives and History (WVA&H) at the Culture Center in Charleston. WVA&H manages the highway marker program for the Division of Culture and History. The staff conducts a rigorous evaluation of each application. If established criteria of uniqueness or broad impact are satisfied, the staff recommends approval to the Commissioner of the Division of Culture and History, who has final decision authority. With Commissioner concurrence, the staff determines marker wording and contracts for fabrication, which takes several months. Completed markers are usually installed by the West Virginia Division of Highways, with traffic safety as a key consideration.
RCHS president Sopher emphasized that despite a couple of rejections — "All part of the learning process” — the RCHS program has been very successful in establishing credibility for its projects. In addition, the marker program has been fortunate to receive substantial funding from BAF, the City of Beckley and private donors.
The RCHS recently expanded its marker program to include historic coalfield interpretive signage produced by the National Coal Heritage Area Authority (NCHAA) headquartered in Oak Hill, and historical markers provided by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse, New York.
— Raleigh County Historical Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.