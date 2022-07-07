Do you compost at home? Would you like to learn how to compost or how to compost more successfully? Attend the composting workshop at Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center in Oak Hill on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m.
Compost is the best amendment that you can add to your soil. It works by adding beneficial microbes to your soil. Your soil needs beneficial bacteria, fungi, and other microbes to keep it healthy. Healthy soil grows healthy plants that are disease- and pest-resistant. Making your own compost ensures that it is free of any chemicals that might harm your plants.
With enough compost added to your soil, you don’t need to fertilize. Healthy plants are not attacked by insect pests, so you don’t have to use pesticides. This means you can garden with little or no chemicals, saving you money and helping Mother Earth.
Come join the workshop and learn how to be a better gardener. Entry fee is $5.
HHNDC’s address is 1151 Terry Avenue, Fayetteville, for those using map programs, but it is actually located in Oak Hill.
All proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill to create more learning programs for the children (and adults) of southern West Virginia.
Programs and activities offered by HHNDC are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation or national origin. Anyone needing special assistance can call HHNDC at 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.
