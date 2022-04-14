HR

Divide Elementary

Third nine weeks

 

Principal’s honor roll

Third — Evan L. Allport, Anja V. Hypes

Fourth — Sarabella Wood

Fifth — Annabelle K. Adams, Noah J. Adams, Bentlee Johnson, Lily A. Jones, Ashton A. Stephenson, Abigail M. Yates

Exemplary honor roll

Third — Evan W. Adams, Ledger T. Barnhouse, Taylor G. Bennett, Ty C. Ewing, Benjamin L. Hatcher, Sarah R. Higginbotham, Cora G. Jensen, Daisy Kenney, Jackson C. Kessler, Sadie Moore, Arizona Ooten

Fourth — Bryce E. Bryant, Jackson D. Caldwell, David A. Chittum, Serenity L. Chittum, Lauren Harper, Kinley Harrell, Makenna Legg, Colt Lesher, Harper M. Moore, Eva M. Williams, Kinsley M. Workman

Fifth — Zoey E. Arthur, Brayden A. Campbell, Kelsey R. Campbell, Joey L. Chittum, Charis J. Gerwig, Hayli A. Martin, Karlee A. O’Dell, Jayden Webb, Lucas Young

Outstanding honor roll

Third — Jacob T. Coleman, Audrey Harris, Phoenix M. Mansdoerfer, Jimmie R. Smith

Fourth — Elijah Adkins, Elle A. Chittum, Daniel N. Graham, Colby C. Holstine, Presleigh A. Hypes, Cameron Pridemore, Mason B. White, Adia K. Willis

Fifth — Alexandria M. Holcomb, Henry D. Hypes, Katherine M. Legg, Claire N. Lively, Luke A. Martin, Shane M. Martin, Alyssa R. Miller, Bentley J. Sevy

