Divide Elementary
Third nine weeks
Principal’s honor roll
Third — Evan L. Allport, Anja V. Hypes
Fourth — Sarabella Wood
Fifth — Annabelle K. Adams, Noah J. Adams, Bentlee Johnson, Lily A. Jones, Ashton A. Stephenson, Abigail M. Yates
Exemplary honor roll
Third — Evan W. Adams, Ledger T. Barnhouse, Taylor G. Bennett, Ty C. Ewing, Benjamin L. Hatcher, Sarah R. Higginbotham, Cora G. Jensen, Daisy Kenney, Jackson C. Kessler, Sadie Moore, Arizona Ooten
Fourth — Bryce E. Bryant, Jackson D. Caldwell, David A. Chittum, Serenity L. Chittum, Lauren Harper, Kinley Harrell, Makenna Legg, Colt Lesher, Harper M. Moore, Eva M. Williams, Kinsley M. Workman
Fifth — Zoey E. Arthur, Brayden A. Campbell, Kelsey R. Campbell, Joey L. Chittum, Charis J. Gerwig, Hayli A. Martin, Karlee A. O’Dell, Jayden Webb, Lucas Young
Outstanding honor roll
Third — Jacob T. Coleman, Audrey Harris, Phoenix M. Mansdoerfer, Jimmie R. Smith
Fourth — Elijah Adkins, Elle A. Chittum, Daniel N. Graham, Colby C. Holstine, Presleigh A. Hypes, Cameron Pridemore, Mason B. White, Adia K. Willis
Fifth — Alexandria M. Holcomb, Henry D. Hypes, Katherine M. Legg, Claire N. Lively, Luke A. Martin, Shane M. Martin, Alyssa R. Miller, Bentley J. Sevy
