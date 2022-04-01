(Editor's note: The following was written by Rev. C. Shirley Donnelly, D.D., Litt. D., then president of the Fayette County Historical Society, in his 1958 book, “Historical Notes on Fayette County, W.Va.”)
Mt. Hope — This is perhaps the most widely known spot in Fayette County. When a public school was opened there some eight or ten years after the Civil War, the trustees sought a name for it.
One of the early settlers was J.H. (“Fud”) McGinnis, the first lawyer to open an office at Fayetteville after the close of the Civil War. He was one of the Trustees of this school and suggested its name. In the valley where Mt. Hope is built there was a luxurious growth of wild pea vines. In early spring these nourishing vines grew so abundantly that people brought their cattle from a distance to feed upon the tender plants. Someone had nicknamed the valley Egypt, alluding to how the patriarch Jacob’s sons resorted to Egypt for grain when Canaan was afflicted with famine. This school was located in the upper reaches of the Egypt Valley. McGinnis opined it should be called Mount Hope.
Egypt had meant hope to Jacob’s people even as this school in Egypt Valley meant hope for the people whose children would attend it, so Mt. Hope it became.
Fire destroyed Mt. Hope on March 24, 1920, and the present city sprang, phoenix-like, from its ashes.
