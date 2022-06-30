CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) seeks entries from poets and musicians for the 2022 virtual Civil Rights Day celebration. The event will be streamed on the HRC Facebook page on Aug. 29.
Themes for submissions:
Poetry: Civil/human rights; equality; justice for all
Music (vocal or instrumental): Star Spangled Banner (national anthem)
Submissions should be 3 to 5 minutes in length and emailed to Kayla.S.Craig@wv.gov by July 8, and should include the name, city of residence, and contact information, and identify if the entry is from a student or an adult.
The West Virginia Human Rights Commission administers and ensures adherence to the Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, and places of public accommodation. Reach the staff of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission by calling 304-558-2616 (304-558-2976 TDD) or online at hrc.wv.gov.
