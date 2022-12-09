CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.
Humanities Council major grants are awarded twice annually for projects requesting up to $20,000. Minigrants, offered four times a year, support projects that request up to $1,500. The next grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2023.
The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded 14 new grants:
Alchemy Theatre Troupe (Cabell County), “On The Road with WV Shakes,” Shakespeare festival and school programming
Blue Ridge Community and Technical College (Berkeley County), “Bus Trip to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.”
Friends of Happy Retreat (Jefferson County), “The Enslaved Community at Happy Retreat, 1799-1837,” research and public programming
Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission, “Heritage Tourism Brochures”
Marshall University Research Center (Cabell County), “The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series,” author presentations
Pocahontas County Opera House Foundation, “Story Sessions Phase III,” podcast and archiving project
Shepherd University Foundation (Jefferson County), “Voices from the Misty Mountains Teacher Institute”
Step by Step (Kanawha County), “In Their Own Country Online,” website
Tamarack Foundation, Inc. (Kanawha County), “WV Literary Hall of Recognition Exhibit Planning Project”
West Virginia Mine Wars Museum (Mingo County), “Commemorating the 5th Anniversary of the WV Teachers’ Strike,” archives, exhibit, and oral history collection
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame (Kanawha County), “WV Music Hall of Fame 2023 Inductee Multi-Media Vignettes”
West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation (Kanawha County), “Us & Them: Season 9,” podcasts
West Virginia University Research Corp. (Monongalia County), “Creating a Digital Collection for the Chappell Collection”
Yew Mountain Center (Pocahontas County), “Forest Listening Rooms Workshop at the Yew Mountain Center”
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program, contact Humanities Council grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
