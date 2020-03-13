CHARLESTON —The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.
Humanities Council minigrants, which support projects that request $1,500 or less, are offered four times per year. The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is April 1.
The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded four minigrants:
• Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, “The Rustic Mechanicals, West Virginia Shakespeare Locally,” performance and open-mic event, Hardy County
• Museum of the Berkeley Springs, “Morgan County Bicentennial,” exhibit, Morgan County
• West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, “Treason Trials Exhibit,” Mingo County
• West Virginia University Research Corporation, “Undefeated: Canvas(s)ing the Politics of Voter Suppression since Women’s Suffrage Exhibition & Programming,” Monongalia County
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org.
Grant guidelines and applications are also available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
