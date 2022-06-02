CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.
Major grants are designed for projects requesting over $1,500 and up to $20,000, and are awarded twice annually. Minigrants, designed for projects requesting $1,500 or less, are awarded four times per year. The next major grant deadline is Sept. 1. The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded 18 new grants:
• The Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & Elkins College, Humanities at Augusta: Celebrating American Folklife and Folk Arts, lectures and discussions
• Contemporary American Theater Festival, 2022 Humanities at the Festival, discussions
• Festiv-ALL Charleston, West Virginia, Inc., Authors’ Roundtable
• Friends of Blackwater, Henry Gassaway Davis and the WV Central & Pittsburg Railroad, documentation and interpretation
• Glenville State College Research Corporation, Documenting West Virginia Traditional Music Through Tintype Photography
• Historic Shepherdstown Commission, Separate but Equal, exhibit
• Kump Education Center, Kump House at the Crossroads, displays
• Marshall University Research Corporation, Testament: Recovering Identity after War, discussion groups and public presentations
• Martinsburg Berkeley County NAACP, Discovering and Sharing the Greatest Stories Never Told, interactive play, discussions, and curriculum
• RenewALL, Inc., Stories of Central City: Oral History Project
• Shepherd University Foundation, 2022 Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award and Writer-in-Residence Project
• West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, Courage in the Hollers: Mapping the Miners’ Struggle for a Union, planning project
• West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, Solidarity Gallery Exhibit
• West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, The Skyline Bluegrass Festival: Peace, Love and Bluegrass Music 1976-1985, exhibit
• West Virginia University Research Corp, Callahan Lecture 2022: Dr. Jason Coy
• West Virginia University Research Corp, Historicizing Heritage, website and documentation
• West Virginia University Research Corporation, PRT50: Commemorating the Semi-Centennial of WVU’s Personal Rapid Transit System, 1972-2002, exhibit
• Weston Historic Landmark Commission, Weston African American Oral History Project
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact Humanities Council grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
