CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council invites the public to celebrate West Virginia Day at its headquarters in the historic MacFarland-Hubbard House in Charleston. Holiday open houses offer the perfect opportunity to invite guests to visit and enjoy this historic treasure.
Built in 1836, the MacFarland-Hubbard House dates back nearly as far as any house surviving in Charleston today. Designed in the classical revival style, the house represents an architectural vernacular that no longer exists in the city today, making it a true survivor and an important, irreplaceable asset to the community.
Please join the celebration Monday, June 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1310 Kanawha Blvd East.
West Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program musicians Kim Johnson and Cody Jordan will perform throughout the event. Doris “Lady D” Fields will portray History Alive! character West Virginia blues legend Bessie Smith at 3 p.m. in the parlor. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.
Two of MacFarland-Hubbard’s sister houses in Charleston are also celebrating West Virginia’s birthday on June 20. The Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd E, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and The Glenwood Estate, 800 Orchard Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a History Alive! portrayal of Mark Twain by Doug Riley at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.wvhumanities.org or contact Tricia Stringer at 304-346-8500 or stringer@wvhumanities.org.
