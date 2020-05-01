Friends have been with us from childhood, through school, 1 to 12; through our life’s journey; today.
Some remain forever; some for a season. A few we readily release; others reluctantly.
Our community bonded us together; our schools bonded us together. But then … life took over. We graduated, married, moved away.
Coal mines decided the fate of many small, close-knit communities. Then, schools began to close. The dreaded word “consolidation” came into play.
Now, driving around viewing our home places, although evoking memories, also brings tears.
Still, it is possible to renew acquaintances, share memories, and return to our lives uplifted and happier.
The CHS/OHHS Alumni Association hosts an event every Labor Day weekend for alumni to draw near to each other, share memories and be nostalgic. It is okay!
Also we can take away a bit of sentimentality with us. It is called The Alumni Log. It too appears Labor Day weekend, chock full of your stories!
Please plan to come home to Oak Hill Labor Day weekend to stroll down Memory Lane. You will be glad you did!
NOTE: The Alumni House remains closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hopefully, we will have some positive news to relay in The Fayette Tribune in future issues. Stay safe! Stay in! There will be life after the coronavirus.
(Nancy Elkins is editor of The Alumni Log.)
