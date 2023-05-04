The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony for the Class of 2023 is scheduled for June 3 in Charleston. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m.
The ninth West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony and performance will be held at the Culture Center Theater located in the State Capitol Complex.
VIP tickets include a Friday evening meet ‘n’ greet at the Governor’s Mansion and after-show party.
The ceremony welcomes the ninth class of inductees and will be broadcast statewide on West Virginia PBS. The show will be hosted by country singer/songwriter Lionel Cartwright and bluegrass bassist, singer/songwriter Missy Raines.
Living inductees in the Class of 2023 are revered bluegrass, traditional and country music artist Buddy Griffin and world renown classical pianist Barbara Nissman.
Those inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously are bluegrass pioneers Lonesome Pine Fiddlers; Winston Walls, one of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players; and Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic.
The induction gala will feature performances by Tim O’Brien, Charlie McCoy, Barbara Nissman, Buddy Griffin, Lionel Cartwright, Caesar Frazier, Kount Funkula and The P-Funk Outlawz.
The house band will again be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.
Advance general admission tickets are $75 ($95 at the door). “Preferred Tickets” are $250 each and include admittance to the Friday evening reception at the Governor’s Mansion, and after-show party.
Tickets are available through the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame website at www.wvhof.com and the WVHoF office (304-342-4412).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.