Julia Ivey, Oak Hill High School Class of 2017 and Shepherd University Class of 2021, was one of 22 undergraduate student interns selected to participate in the 2019 WV-INBRE (West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research Excellence) Summer Research Program at West Virginia University and Marshall University. The program ran from May 28 through July 30.
Interns conducted biomedical research projects under the direction of faculty mentors and presented the results of their research at the WV-INBRE Summer Research Symposium, which took place July 30 at Marshall University.
Julia had the opportunity to work under the direction of Dr. Paul Lockman at West Virginia University on the project titled “Combination of Cannabidiol and Radiation in Treatment of Breast Cancer Metastasis to the Brain.” She was able to present the project at the WV-INBRE Symposium at Marshall University.
Julia is majoring in biochemistry and is planning to pursue a Ph.D. in neuroscience upon graduation from Shepherd.
