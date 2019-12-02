Oak Hill resident Julia Ivey was one of 22 undergraduate students chosen to participate in the 2019 WV-INBRE (West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research Excellence) Summer Research Program at West Virginia University and Marshall University this summer. Ivey, a student at Shepherd University, worked under the direction of Dr. Paul Lockman at West Virginia University on the project titled “Combination of Cannabidiol and Radiation in Treatment of Breast Cancer Metastasis to the Brain.”