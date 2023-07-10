Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. with female duo MA’AM. Sponsored by City National Bank, the concert takes place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.
MA’AM is MA, Mary Ashton, and AM, Amy McIntire – two BA songwriters and vocalists from the New River watershed of West Virginia. The duo rotates through an array of acoustic and electric instruments including acoustic guitar, banjo, electric guitar, and pedal steel. MA’AM is delighted to perform songs from their first LP, Fire Pink, in addition to well-loved covers in the rock, country and Americana genres.
Greenbrier Dairy’s Cow Licks Dessert Trailer and Kitchen 304 will be on location. Cow Licks ice cream is mixed by hand in freezing pans, together with a wide variety of toppings. Then it’s rolled up and served in your choice of a fresh-made waffle cone taco shell or bowl. Kitchen 304 is Greenbrier County’s newest late night food option and will serve Mountain Steer burgers, Italian “brat”wiches, and Mountain Steer steak ’n’ cheese sandwiches.
Carnegie Hall will offer bags of popcorn and non-alcoholic drinks. Bella Gourmet will presell charcuteries cups to be picked up at Ivy Terrace.
Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather, so follow and like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates. For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Fantasy Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.