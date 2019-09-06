ATHENS – As part of the ongoing Appalachian Heritage Lecture Series, Concord University’s Marsh Library will host Dr. Jonathan Berkey as he presents his talk, “The Foreshadowing: John Brown’s Raid.”
The lecture will be open to the public and will be held at the Marsh Library, in the Mountain Lion Museum (room B44), on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. There is no admission charge.
A scholar of the American Civil War, Dr. Berkey will discuss the many ways Jefferson County’s struggles throughout the course of the war can be traced back to John Brown’s historic raid on Harper’s Ferry in 1859. From military intervention in the lives of civilians to the changing dynamics in the relationships between slaves and slave owners, Dr. Berkey will show how many facets of life in Jefferson County were altered forever by this key historical event.
Civil War enthusiasts and regional historians alike will find much of interest in the lecture.
Dr. Jonathan Berkey is professor of history at Concord University. He has also taught at Bucknell University and Neumann University in Pennsylvania. Dr. Berkey has written essays on the Civil War for edited collections and appeared on several television documentaries.
For additional information, please contact Connie Shumate at cshumate@concord.edu or 304-384-5366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.