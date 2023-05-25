On May 12, the JROTC from Fayette Institute of Technology helped show respect to the flag of the United States of America.
The JROTC organized a flag retirement ceremony, an important event aimed at having a lasting impact on all those in attendance.
Cadet 1SGT Trinity Day delivered a heartfelt speech during the ceremony, focusing on the deep meaning and significance of the American flag. Their words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the flag as a symbol of unity, patriotism and the values that define our nation.
The color guard, composed of Cadet 1LT Justine Jones, 1LT Kaitlyn Cooper, 1SGT Jhonnie Brown and Cadet CPL Armon Humphrey, performed their duties precisely and respectfully. They carefully laid the flag on the fire, paying tribute to its years of service and honorably retiring it from active duty. Their dedication to upholding the flag's integrity was evident throughout the ceremony.
In a solemn and poignant moment, Cadet 1LT Wyatt Oaxley played Taps, creating a reverent atmosphere as the flag gracefully burned. The haunting melody served as a tribute to the sacrifices made by the country's brave servicemen and women who have defended our freedom.
The flag retirement ceremony not only honored the American flag but also reminded those present of the values it represents and the sacrifices made to uphold them. The event showcased the commitment and respect of today's youth towards the symbols that embody the nation's spirit.
The author, Cadet Angel Mattmiller, is from the JROTC from Fayette Institute of Technology.
