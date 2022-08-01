Band Jam is coming back, and it once again will give local residents and others a perfect opportunity to support music programs in area schools.
Harmony for Hope's second annual Band Jam is scheduled for Sept. 24 at John P. Duda Stadium in Oak Hill.
"I'm excited to bring Band Jam back for our marching bands from around Southern West Virginia," said Carrie Kidd, founder/president of Mount Hope-based Harmony for Hope. "This is a great way for them to boost their band boosters programs by simply giving a performance.
"Not many young people can claim experience as a professional musician prior to entering college."
Harmony for Hope officials are urging members of the public to get involved in making the event a success.
Jubilee Band Jam organizers are seeking the public's support to allow the event grow into an annual one that aids music programs through West Virginia marching bands. With commitments from bands such as the Mount Hope Regional Band and the Oak Hill High School band, they hope the event continues to grow participation and subsequent support from the community.
Tax-deductible donations are welcome to support the endeavor. Potential donors' generosity will be rewarded by recognition of that support on related materials, announcements, press releases and the Harmony for Hope Band Jam program.
For more information on becoming a sponsor or exploring advertisement specifics, or to receive a form to register your business/organization, contact Samantha McClung at s.mcclung@harmonyforhope.org.
To make a one-time donation, visit https://donate.stripe.com/aEU4gr3UmdXJ4O4cMU.
