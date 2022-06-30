Members of Fayette County law enforcement participated in a K-9 demonstration on June 20.
Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Fox and K-9 Waeylin took part in the demonstration at Camp Hope in Oak Hill last Monday.
Also in attendance was Patrolman First Class Pauley with the Oak Hill Police Department and his K-9, Petro.
Camp Hope is a faith-based day camp that serves all children in Fayette County in which each participant is awarded with a school backpack full of supplies and a pair of shoes at the exit of camp.
"It's always great to be involved in community projects like this and be a positive impact on our youth," Sheriff Mike Fridley said.
For more information about Camp Hope, contact Mike Bone with the Warm Hands from Warm Hearts Center.
