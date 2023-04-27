Winston Walls was born on Oct. 17, 1942 in the backseat of a car in Ironton, Ohio as his family was traveling back from Kentucky to their home in Charleston. Indeed, an inauspicious beginning for one of the world’s greatest Hammond B-3 players.
Raised in the Coal Branch Heights section of Charleston, when Winston was 12, he was accidentally struck in the head by a brick thrown by a friend. Unconscious for nearly 24 hours, when he returned home from the hospital, he went directly to the piano, sat down and started playing. It was indeed a Twilight Zone moment as Winston had not played piano before and had not shown a particular interest in music.
That story — often told by Winston and echoed by one of his brothers — is just one of the many tales that define Winston as a character of rare proportion.
Winston’s musical roots ran deep. His father, 2015 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee Harry Vann “Piano Man” Walls, was the house pianist for Atlantic Records from 1949-1954 and played on some of the most memorable R&B hits of the day. However, as his father lived in New York through much of Winston’s childhood, It was Winston’s mother Margaret, who happened to be a drummer, who bought him his first drum set. She also started him studying with longtime Charleston drummer Frank Thompson, who also taught him fundamentals on piano. By his late teens, Winston was already a force to be reckoned with on both instruments.
In 1960, renown jazz organist Bill Doggett was performing with his trio at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. During their sound check, Doggett received word that his drummer was unable to make the gig. Winston, who had been hanging around backstage, overheard the conversation and told Doggett he was a drummer. After a quick audition, Doggett hired him on the spot.
Winston played drums for Doggett for around two years. During that time, he became fascinated with the Hammond B-3, which was still a relatively new instrument. Soaking up everything he could, Winston soon began playing organ for the jam sessions that often preceded Doggett’s show.
By 1962, Winston had left Doggett’s band, moved to Pittsburgh and formed his own trio. He and fellow Hammond player Brother Jack McDuff had discovered a teenaged guitarist named George Benson. Benson played with Winston for a time before he and McDuff engaged in a “friendly rivalry” — that, according to Winston, included some gunplay — as to which band Benson would travel with. Finally, the two organists convinced Benson’s parents to let him go on the road with McDuff.
Later, Winston and McDuff took to the road performing “Battle of the Organ” shows and, in larger cities, tag-teaming with Richard “Groove” Holmes and the incomparable Jimmy Smith. Winston’s command of the complex instrument — covering lightning-fast bass lines with the organ’s bass pedals and his deep, soulful playing — was rivaled perhaps only by Smith.
Winston’s admirers also included fellow organists Caesar Frazier and Jimmy McGriff, as well as saxophonists Lou Donaldson and Sonny Stitt. He also played road gigs with The Pointer Sisters, Charlie Pride and Al Green.
Winston’s reputation as a stellar organist, a classic entertainer and someone who could be as difficult as he could be charming, created a certain mystique. True to form, for decades, he refused to sign a recording contract or cut a record.
Winston led bands from the early 1960s until the early 2000s, playing scores of clubs on the southern “Chitlin’ Circuit,” in the rust belt and midwest. He would sometimes establish himself in a city and settle there for a few years. He became quite well known in Indianapolis, Cleveland, Denver, Ft. Meyers, Lexington and Louisville. In Charleston, his longtime trio featured his mentor Frank Thompson and saxophonist Marshall Petty and attracted musicians of all stripes who wanted to sit in.
His time in Louisville yielded classic stories about a young Cassius Clay who often frequented his gigs. At least once, he grabbed the microphone while Winston was playing, and sang “Stand By Me.” As the story goes, Winston picked up the mike stand and chased the boxer out of the club and down the street. While playing a club In Youngstown, Ohio, a disagreement with the club owner ended with Winston crouching under his Hammond and carrying the 400-pound organ out of the club on his back.
He often had his pistol in plain view on the top of the Hammond to deter any trouble. There are also various colorful stories of him turning down offers by major record companies.
Through his life, Winston also had stints as a professional wrestler (fighting as “The Claw”), a motorcycle trick rider, a professional roller derby skater, and a stand-up comic.
But music was Winston’s ace. In addition to organ, he played drums and guitar, and was a soulful singer at home with the blues, gritty R&B, country and smooth ballads.
In 1993, Winston finally agreed to record a live CD, tapping Brother Jack McDuff to recreate their infamous “Battle of the Organ” shows. “Boss of the B3” was recorded live in Detroit and Ann Arbor and released on Ann Arbor’s Schoolkids Records and co-produced by label owner Steve Bergman and WVMHoF director Michael Lipton.
Winston’s last public performance was on July 4, 2004 in Charleston. He retired from the road and passed away at his home in Fort Myers, Florida on Feb. 5, 2008 at he age of 65.
Winston Walls, along with bluegrass pioneers The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, multi-instrumentalist Buddy Griffin, Parliament-Funkadelic co-founders Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, and world renowned classical pianist Barbara Nissman will be inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame on June 3 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
For more information or tickets, call 304-342-4412 or visit the website at www.wvmhof.com.
