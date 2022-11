The Knights of Columbus from Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill generously donated $500 to the Community Thanksgiving Meal. Pictured, from left, are Father Jojan Joseph, Fred Neudek, Anthony Gerard, meal coordinator Lesley Taylor, Ricky White and Art Gonzales. Financial donations may still be sent to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 345 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901. Please denote Community Thanksgiving Meal in the notes of the donation.