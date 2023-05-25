Learn how to make sauerkraut

As part of Carnegie Hall’s Appalachian Heritage Series, Carnegie Hall presents Make Sauerkraut with a Sandor Katz workshop on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sandor Katz is a fermentation revivalist, author of five books, and recipient of a James Beard award and other honors.
This hands-on opportunity teaches students to make their own sauerkraut. Easy to prepare and easy to customize, sauerkraut is not only delicious but very health beneficial. Students will assemble their raw product in class and leave with a jar of ready to ferment kraut that can be enjoyed in just a few weeks. A selection of fermented foods will be available to taste during the workshop.
Class size is limited so it is recommended to register early. The cost for the class is $60 for members ($65 for nonmembers). Students must be at least 16 years old.
To register for the workshop, call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV. For more information, please call 304.645.7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
