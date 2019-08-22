SUMMERSVILLE — New River Community and Technical College will offer a community education course on the Nicholas County campus in Summersville to teach the basics of sketching and shading a projected picture. Anyone interested in art should attend the class.
The class will be held Monday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuition for the class is $125 plus a $75 fee for supplies which will belong to those who attend.
Preregistration for the class is required. Students must register before Sept. 2.
For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register, visit https://www.newriver.edu/community or call a Workforce Education Program Specialist, Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.