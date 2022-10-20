If Oct. 31 is your favorite day of the year, and you like little better than dressing in scary costumes and being frightened by horror movies, Retro Reset Video Games, of Oak Hill, and the Crossroads Mall have an event planned just for you.
The 1st O’Kill Con is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the old Walmart store in Oak Hill.
The event will present a variety of unique vendors, opportunities for autographs and photos with some of your favorite horror celebrities, horror gaming, a costume contest and party.
Up to 30 vendors will be on hand, including Scares That Care, Harbinger Handmade, Gunpowder and Glitter, London Blue, Third Floor Comics, Free Spirit Creations, Jade Tiger Games, For Horror Sake, Mountaineer Paranormal and Slasher 15 Productions.
Adult admission to the event is $10 and children 5 and under are free.
Guest spotlights will feature actors and writers, including:
• Bob Elmore, known for Leatherface as well as Pirates of the Caribbean;
• Paul T. Taylor, best known for his role as Pinhead in Hellraiser: Judgement and many other roles;
• Jeanie Malone known for Wrong Turn;
• Jeremy Ambler from the Walking Dead;
• Book author Brooklyn Dean; and
• Nicholas Miller and Richie Acevedo, cast members of MILF vs. Zombies.
Some stars will be available for autograph signings (see schedule below).
Food trucks also will be on hand and will include Holy O, BBQ Riot, Mad Concessions, Deez Eatz and Star Rocking Bubbles.
Following is the event schedule, which is subject to change:
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Vendor area open
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Other entertainment, meet & greets (TBA)
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Car show by Cemetery Knight Hearse Club
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Face painting
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Paul Taylor (Pinhead) signing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Bob Elmore (Leatherface) signing
12 to 2 p.m. — Horror movie trivia
3 to 5 p.m. — Paint session
4 to 6 p.m. — Horror Bingo
4 to 7 p.m. — Trick or treat in vendor area
5 to 7 p.m. — Costume judging
7 to 9 p.m. — Costume party
For additional information, contact Retro Reset in Oak Hill at 681-823-4209 or at Crossroads Mall at 681- 238-6351, or visit the Facebook event page at OKillCon.
