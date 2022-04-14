The high school was represented at the WVMEA event by sophomore Kelsie Carte and senior Lydia Harrell. These students were under the direction of Scott Glysson, the director of choral activities and vocal studies at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The 2022 choir repertoire included: "How Can I keep From Singing" by Gwyneth Walker, and a commissioned piece also written by Gwyneth Walker for the 2022 WVMEA All-State Chorus, "The Gift to Be Free." The Midland Trail Choral Department is led by choral director Amanda George and supported by administration and staff of MTHS.
