Joe and Connie Linkenhoker of Chimney Corner marked 51 years of marriage on Sunday, April 11. They were married at Gum Spring Baptist Church by the Rev. Cecil Preast.
They are the parents of two children, Timothy Linkenhoker and Amy Jo (Daniel "Bear") Calloway.
They have four grandchildren: Eli, Joseph, Mia, and Reagan Calloway.
A casual celebration was held on Saturday, April 17 at the Gum Spring Baptist Church Fellowship Hall honoring the Linkenhokers.
