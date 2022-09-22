Lion of the Year

Fred Rickman, at right, was chosen as the Lion of the Year at the Mount Hope Lions Club for 2022. Fred was chosen because of his enthusiasm and dedication and hard work on the club’s projects. Pictured are President Greg Skeens and Lion of the Year Fred Rickman.

 Submitted photo

The Mount Hope Lions Club has honored Fred Rickman as the club's Lion of the Year for 2022.

