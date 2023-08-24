Jeffries joins Lions Club

Matt Jeffries, in center, was inducted as the newest member of the Mount Hope Lions Club. Pictured with Jeffries are Past District Governor Lisa Keffer, at left, and current District Governor Rhonda Smith, right.

The Mount Hope Lions Club recently welcomed its newest member, Matt Jeffries.

Jeffries, a Fayette County magistrate, was sworn in at a recent meeting.

