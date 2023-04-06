Fayette County resident Alex Richardson, who wrote “Home to You,” visited New River Primary recently.
Throughout the week, teachers were encouraged to discuss West Virginia with their students and what their favorite thing about West Virginia is, specifically their favorite place, such as their backyard, New River Gorge Bridge, a tree they like to climb, or their favorite fishing or camping location. The students were then encouraged to write or discuss how those places make them feel.
The purpose of this activity was for students to celebrate being from West Virginia and all it has to offer, while also celebrating a local author.
