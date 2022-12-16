Bird watchers of all experience levels in the greater Oak Hill area will participate in the longest-running longest-running community science survey, the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC), on Dec. 26. Data collected by volunteer participants for the CBC is used to track vital trends in bird populations.
There is a specific methodology to the CBC, and all participants must make arrangements in advance to participate by contacting the local circle compiler. Census areas are divided into circles. Each circle is 15-miles in diameter and organized by a count compiler. The West Virginia Oak Hill circle (WVOH) centers at the intersection of Lochgelly Road, Summerlee Road, and Byrnside Street in Oak Hill and includes territory from Beckwith to Mount Hope, and Mossy to Cunard.
On count day, volunteers may spend any length of time between midnight and midnight following a specified route within the circle by car, on foot, or at home, and count every bird they see or hear. Survey route and location must be designated with the count compiler in advance. The data collected will be added to that of thousands of others in more than 2,600 locations across the United States and in many countries in the Western Hemisphere.
When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Audubon’s CBC provides a picture of how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and space over the past 100 years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.
It’s good fun with a scientific purpose. Bird watchers of all ages and experience are welcome to contribute to this nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months.
For an extra bit of fun and interest Audubon “CBC Live” (https://gis.audubon.org/cbclive/) is a pictorial storytelling map, where users may upload a photo taken during their local CBC to paint a global picture in real time.
Join before Dec. 19 and block your calendar for Dec. 26. Contact the WVOH circle compiler at rachel@birding-wv.com or 304-880-8059. Find the circle map and learn more at www.birding-wv.com/who-we-support/127-cbc
