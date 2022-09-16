Editor’s note: The following article is the second in a series of six articles written by Carrie Kidd, Harmony for Hope of West Virginia’s founder and Preservation Alliance of West Virginia AmeriCorps Alumni service member.
Previously we discussed the AmeriCorps program, what an AmeriCorps member does, and how an AmeriCorps member gets compensated for their service. It is vital to understand the hows and whys of the AmeriCorps program.
Within the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History lies an agency known as Volunteer West Virginia. In 2021, they saw over $3 million in federal grant dollars given to eight AmeriCorps program sponsors in the state of West Virginia. An AmeriCorps program works within a community to help with the environment, education, food services, historical research, and much more.
Volunteer West Virginia supports eight AmeriCorps programs within the state of West Virginia. They also provide disaster services, volunteer management, grant writing training and more. Started in 1994, Volunteer WV was created for the purpose to lead volunteerism and the state’s AmeriCorps program. Programs include Energy Express, Education Alliance, High Rocks, Lifebridge, Grow Ohio Valley, Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area, and the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia. In 2021, for every state dollar invested in Volunteer West Virginia, the state received an additional $20.35 from federal, local, and private sources. This was allocated by Volunteer West Virginia to the AmeriCorps programs to see the successful completion of their services to their respective areas.
The mission of the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area (AFNHA), created in the early 2000s, is to conserve, interpret, and promote forest heritage to enhance landscapes and communities in the highlands of West Virginia and Maryland. The AFNHA AmeriCorps team focuses on two assets important in West Virginia, conservation and heritage community development. In West Virginia, federal and state agencies, or nonprofits, apply with programs like the AFNHA Americorps program to sponsor AmeriCorps members at their local sites. The WV Legislature’s expansion of the Historic Tax Credits in West Virginia has increased historic preservation throughout the state and increased the need for AmeriCorps members.
Out of an increased need for AmeriCorps members working to preserve West Virginia’s unique history came the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) AmeriCorps Program. Created in 2013, PAWV helps main streets thrive, cultivates cultural heritage tourism, and preserves beloved West Virginia history. Beginning in 2022, Preserve WV AmeriCorps expanded its mission to fill a critical gap in workforce development in historic trades. As the AmeriCorps program sponsor of Harmony for Hope, Inc., a local 501c3 art & humanities organization, the development of a historic trades program is ongoing. With support from local businesses, churches, and community members, work is anticipated to begin in 2023-2024 to restore a portion of the Historic Garrett and McNabb Block in Mount Hope.
