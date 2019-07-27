HUNTINGTON — The names of more than 1,700 students who were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May have been released by the school.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Local residents who earned degrees according to the university’s website are listed below.
Fayetteville
• Holly Nicole Bragg, Bachelor of Arts
• Michael Justyn Cox, Regents Bachelor of Arts
• Cierra Brooke Treadway, Doctor of Management Practice in Nurse Anesthesia
• Rachel Marie Venturino, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude
• Jacob Caeser Navicki, Bachelor of Business Administration
Glen Jean
• Prisuave Olga Walker, Bachelor of Science
Jodie
• Cynthia Dawn Baker, Regents Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude
• Nathaniel Tyler Phillips, Bachelor of Science
Meadow Bridge
• Lacey Danielle Andrews, Master of Science
• Autumn Eileen White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude
Mount Hope
• Carrie Lynn Earehart, Master of Arts
• Brianna Michele Ovalle, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude
• Kelsey Lynn Shiflet, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
• Jaclyn Mercedes Stegel, Master of Science
Oak Hill
• Jacob A. Crouch, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
• Allyson Marie DeHart, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude
• Anthony William Greene, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude
• Kelsey Brenna Hofe, Bachelor of Fine Arts, magna cum laude
• Mallory Ann Meadows, Regents Bachelor of Arts
• Nicholas Tyler Price, Bachelor of Science
• Matthew David Sydnor, Master of Arts
• Prisuave Mar’Micka Walker, Associate in Nursing
Smithers
• Shante Wright, Master of Science
Victor
• Brittany Nichole Layton, Regents Bachelor of Arts
