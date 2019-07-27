HUNTINGTON – A Cabell County sixth-grader earned the top statewide prize in West Virginia American Water’s fourth annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest, while a New River Elementary fourth grader placed second. The company received more than 100 entries from fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders across the state.
Barboursville Middle School student Gianna Kent of Glenwood earned the grand prize for her artwork. The entry depicted a pair of hands holding water with a banner across the top encouraging the public to “protect our watershed.”
Kensie McComas, also from Barboursville Middle School, placed first; Alonna Adkins, a fourth grade student from New River Elementary in Oak Hill placed second; and Jack-Tyler Rife, a fourth grade student from Kanawha City Elementary, placed third. The four students all received bookstore gift cards for their winning entries.
“The ‘Protect Our Watersheds’ art contest is a great way for students to creatively understand the value of our watersheds and how they can be part of protecting our sources of drinking water,” said West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton. “As future stewards of our water resources, it is important that we begin watershed education at an early age.”
As the grand prize winner, Kent will have her artwork featured on plantable wildflower seed-embedded paper cards that will be distributed across the state by West Virginia American Water.
