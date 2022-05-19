A scholarship was awarded by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Montgomery to a Riverside High School member of the Class of 2022 on Awards Day, May 9.
This year’s Katharine Christie Guy Scholarship, which was originated in 1998, was presented to Kaitlyn Jane Malcolm by Club President Sharon Parks.
Malcolm is an honor student. She was active in the Riverside Younglife Club, HOBY Leadership, Riverside BETA Club and the National Technical Honor Society.
She also attended Carver Career and Technical Center in Diagnostic Services which has prepared her for future studies in nursing. Malcolm has been accepted at BridgeValley CTC where she will begin her studies in nursing this fall.
Her life-long ambition is to become a registered nurse and the club members extend their sincere congratulations to her.
Kaitlyn is the daughter of proud parents Freddie and Becky Malcolm of Smithers.
