U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced an enduring collaboration with United Way of West Virginia, West Virginia Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, Philanthropy WV, Senior Corps, WVU Extension Service, the Robert C. Byrd Institute, the Council of Churches and many others to encourage West Virginians to pitch in and help doctors, nurses, health care workers and first responders on the front lines of this pandemic. The first collaboration will unite West Virginians in sewing medical masks and gowns.
As the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis evolve the collaboration will adapt to provide additional necessary volunteer services throughout West Virginia such as hand sanitizer production and providing mental health resources.
“American ingenuity, work ethic and our ability to overcome any challenge is what will defeat this pandemic. In our greatest times of need – World War II, September 11th – West Virginians came together. Today, we find ourselves facing a new and unchartered challenge and need every West Virginian to step up to do their part to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic,” the senator said in a press release.
“We have heard loud and clear from our medical professionals around the Mountain State that they do not have the masks, gowns and gloves they need to do their jobs safely. With that in mind, I am partnering with United Way of West Virginia and many others to spread the word about how West Virginians can safely construct masks at home and quickly get them in the hands of our medical professionals and first responders. I urge every West Virginian who is able to join this critically important effort,” he said..
For information on how to sew a mask, please click here. Please note that the pattern requires 100% cotton material. If elastic is unavailable for ear loops, it is acceptable for ties to be made from the fabric.
To learn more about the drop off, pick up and distribution process being coordinated by United Way of West Virginia, please click here.
Senator Manchin launched an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak and how to protect themselves and their families. Visit https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus.
