CHARLESTON — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has asked West Virginians to send his office their stories of being WV Strong during the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting the lives of every West Virginian and American.
“In times of uncertainty, and even tragedy, West Virginians have always risen to the challenge and done what it takes to get each other back on our feet. We set the standard in the nation for what it means to be a statewide community. As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘the better angels of our nature’ can guide us during difficult times. We need the ‘better angels’ of all of us to look out and take care of each other. I was always taught that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings. It’s my privilege to share inspirational stories of our ‘better angels’ who are on the ground donating their time and energy to helping their fellow West Virginians.
“These stories are just a few of the countless acts of kindness happening in our state every single day. Please share your stories or recommend someone to be recognized for being WV Strong by emailing WVSTRONG@manchin.senate.gov. No matter what the next days or weeks bring, it is vital that we not only stay the tight-knit community we’ve always been, but that we’re smart about it and we do it safely. I know we’ll get through this challenge together and I stand ready to help in any way I can. Stay WV Strong,” Manchin said.
Manchin will share stories of West Virginia’s “better angels” who are showing what it means to be WV Strong in his daily coronavirus E-newsletter and on his coronavirus information resources webpage.
To subscribe to Senator Manchin’s E-newsletter, visit https://www.manchin.senate.gov/contact-joe/e-newsletter-signup. For the coronavirus information resources webpage, visit https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.