HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has announced the names of nearly 1,600 students who were awarded degrees in May..
Following is a list of graduates by hometown, along with the degree earned. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Ansted — Chelsea Elizabeth Carter, Bachelor of Social Work
Beards Fork — Xavier Malik Austin, Bachelor of Arts
Charlton Heights — Tristan LeAnn Martin Grose, Master of Science in Nursing
Fayetteville — Jasmine Albury, Bachelor of Business Administration; Emma Elizabeth Ellis, Bachelor of Science; Scott David McDaniel, Master of Science
Meadow Bridge — Eric Wayne Bowles, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Adam Coon, Certificate Program
Mount Carbon — Chad E. Simpson, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Mount Hope — Noah Robert Jarvis, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; JaQualla Charise Smith, Bachelor of Science; Shane William Wheeler, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Oak Hill — Bailey Alissa Bowling, Bachelor of Arts; Tiara Dominique Brown, Bachelor of Arts; Analea Marie Shepard, Master of Arts; Tyler Jeffrey Skidmore, Doctor of Medicine; Clifford Daniel Sullivan, Certificate Program; Prisuave Mar’Micka Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Scarbro — Andrew Shaun Meredith, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Kalie Nicole Waugh, Bachelor of Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.