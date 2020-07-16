HUNTINGTON — The names of Marshall University students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2020 semester have been released on the university’s website.
Marshall instituted the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester, reflecting students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 graded hours or more. To make the traditional dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the lists.
Following are local students who qualified for dean’s list status.
Fayetteville — Jasmine Albury, William P. Fenton, Tyrese R. Selinger, Whitney B. Sisler
Gauley Bridge — Matthew D. Moore
Jodie — Jeffrey K. Hutchinson II
Kimberly — Kyla B. Smith
Meadow Bridge — Morgan L. Rash
Montgomery — John D. Cook
Mount Carbon — Chad E. Simpson
Mount Hope — Ta’than Gray, Ja’Qualla C. Smith
Oak Hill — Larissa H. Allen, Tiara D. Brown, Elisabeth C. Maiolo, Kammie R. Ruth
Powellton — Paris L. Fairfax
Rainelle — Hannah M. Crookshanks
Scarbro — Andrew S. Meredith, Kallie N. Waugh
Smithers — Thomas D. Wills
Local students who earned president’s list status are as follows:
Ansted — Chelsea E. Carter
Deepwater — Katelyn B. Smallman
Fayetteville — Emma E. Ellis, Gregory A. Hewitt
Jodie — Madison T. Phillips
Montgomery — Lydia J. Bunner, Nia C. Wallace
Mount Hope — Kelsea C. Blevins, Owen M. Jarvis, JaQualla C. Smith
Oak Hill — Emily A. Reeves
Scarbro — Paul R. Bricker
