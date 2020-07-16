Marshall

HUNTINGTON — The names of Marshall University students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2020 semester have been released on the university’s website.

Marshall instituted the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester, reflecting students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 graded hours or more. To make the traditional dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the lists.

Following are local students who qualified for dean’s list status.

Fayetteville — Jasmine Albury, William P. Fenton, Tyrese R. Selinger, Whitney B. Sisler

Gauley Bridge — Matthew D. Moore

Jodie — Jeffrey K. Hutchinson II

Kimberly — Kyla B. Smith

Meadow Bridge — Morgan L. Rash

Montgomery — John D. Cook

Mount Carbon — Chad E. Simpson

Mount Hope — Ta’than Gray, Ja’Qualla C. Smith

Oak Hill — Larissa H. Allen, Tiara D. Brown, Elisabeth C. Maiolo, Kammie R. Ruth

Powellton — Paris L. Fairfax

Rainelle — Hannah M. Crookshanks

Scarbro — Andrew S. Meredith, Kallie N. Waugh

Smithers — Thomas D. Wills

• • •

Local students who earned president’s list status are as follows:

Ansted — Chelsea E. Carter

Deepwater — Katelyn B. Smallman

Fayetteville — Emma E. Ellis, Gregory A. Hewitt

Jodie — Madison T. Phillips

Montgomery — Lydia J. Bunner, Nia C. Wallace

Mount Hope — Kelsea C. Blevins, Owen M. Jarvis, JaQualla C. Smith

Oak Hill — Emily A. Reeves

Scarbro — Paul R. Bricker

