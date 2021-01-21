HUNTINGTON – The names of Marshall University students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2020 semester have been released.
The president’s list reflects students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 graded hours or more. To make the traditional dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Marshall has 979 students on the president’s list and 2,095 on the dean’s list, for a total of 3,074 students included for fall. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the lists.
Following are local students who are included by request.
President’s List
Charlton Heights — Heather Tolley
Fayetteville — David M. Bragg, Tyrese R. Selinger
Meadow Bridge — Morgan L. Rash
Mount Hope — Kelsea E. Blevins, Jaalah C. Dech
Oak Hill — Elisabeth C. Maiolo, Emily A. Reeves, Kammie R. Ruth, Donald R. Schmuck
Scarbro — Paul R. Bricker
Dean’s List
Deepwater — Katelyn B. Smallman
Fayetteville — Chloe Calvert, Laura A. Dickerson, William P. Fenton, Gregory A. Hewitt, Katelyn Nuckels, Whitney B. Sisler, Tristan W. Treadway
Gauley Bridge — Matthew D. Moore
Hico — McKayla B. Kirk
Jodie — Jeffrey K. Hutchinson II
Meadow Bridge — Alexus M. Ramey
Minden — Alex M. Milam
Montgomery — Dominic C. Marsico, Nia C. Wallace
Mount Hope — Jacob A. Bailey, Owen M. Jarvis
Powellton — Paris L. Fairfax
Victor — Sarah D. Keffer
