HUNTINGTON – The names of Marshall University students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2020 semester have been released.

The president’s list reflects students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 graded hours or more. To make the traditional dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Marshall has 979 students on the president’s list and 2,095 on the dean’s list, for a total of 3,074 students included for fall. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the lists.

Following are local students who are included by request.

President’s List

 

Charlton Heights — Heather Tolley

Fayetteville — David M. Bragg, Tyrese R. Selinger

Meadow Bridge — Morgan L. Rash

Mount Hope — Kelsea E. Blevins, Jaalah C. Dech

Oak Hill — Elisabeth C. Maiolo, Emily A. Reeves, Kammie R. Ruth, Donald R. Schmuck

Scarbro — Paul R. Bricker

Dean’s List

 

Deepwater — Katelyn B. Smallman

Fayetteville — Chloe Calvert, Laura A. Dickerson, William P. Fenton, Gregory A. Hewitt, Katelyn Nuckels, Whitney B. Sisler, Tristan W. Treadway

Gauley Bridge — Matthew D. Moore

Hico — McKayla B. Kirk

Jodie — Jeffrey K. Hutchinson II

Meadow Bridge — Alexus M. Ramey

Minden — Alex M. Milam

Montgomery — Dominic C. Marsico, Nia C. Wallace

Mount Hope — Jacob A. Bailey, Owen M. Jarvis

Powellton — Paris L. Fairfax

Victor — Sarah D. Keffer

