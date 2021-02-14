MU

HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 students listed on the school’s website were among those awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2020.

Following is a list of county graduates and the degrees obtained:

Fayetteville — Jonathan M. Rahall, Master of Arts, and Corbin Tonelli, Master of Science;

Jodie — Madison Tova Phillips, Bachelor of Arts;

Meadow Bridge — Bryanna Syleste O’Dell, Master of Arts; and

Oak Hill — Kathleen Manchin, Master of Public Health.

