HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 students listed on the school’s website were among those awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2020.
Following is a list of county graduates and the degrees obtained:
Fayetteville — Jonathan M. Rahall, Master of Arts, and Corbin Tonelli, Master of Science;
Jodie — Madison Tova Phillips, Bachelor of Arts;
Meadow Bridge — Bryanna Syleste O’Dell, Master of Arts; and
Oak Hill — Kathleen Manchin, Master of Public Health.
