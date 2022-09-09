U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, representatives of Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College, and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the new Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program’s facility at Huntington Tri-State Airport late last month.
“This program was made possible by the collaborative relationship between Mountwest and Marshall,” said Dr. Joshua Baker, president of Mountwest. “Each institution made valuable contributions that will develop our economy and workforce and create great careers for students.”
“Today marks a history-making event,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith said. “The launch of this degree program means students will receive support and their degrees from both Marshall and Mountwest. How exciting that we have partners and allies who are working across boundaries and barriers to find solutions and answers.”
The event was also highlighted by the announcement of a new partnership with the Embraer Foundation, a non-profit created by Embraer, who provided a financial contribution. The gift will, among other things, provide tool kits for students to use in their coursework. This grant represents one of six education partnerships with schools with similar technical programs. Marshall’s is believed to be the largest thus far.
“Education has always been at the root of Embraer’s culture and serves as the foundation of our social investment strategies abroad and in the United States. In particular, we are committed to inspiring aviation through workforce development and educational partnerships like Marshall University’s new Aviation Maintenance Technology program,” said Monica Newman McCluney, head of the Embraer Foundation. “Aviation is a robust, high growth industry and the incoming students at Marshall University have the opportunity to greatly contribute to the future of flight. We celebrate the university, as well as the students, and are proud to be part of this journey.”
“Thank you so much to the Embraer Foundation for their support of our students,” said Jim Smith, director of the AMT program. “The investment in tools can be cost prohibitive for some students, and if we can help them at the beginning of their studies, it will benefit them while they complete their degrees and as they begin their careers.”
Brad D. Smith echoed the thanks. “The Embraer Foundation is demonstrating such good corporate citizenship by helping our students in this way,” he said.
Embraer joins other corporate sponsors of the AMT program, such as Delta Tech Ops, which is the maintenance training division of the nation’s second largest air carrier. Delta will provide parts, industry best practices and other expertise to the program.
The AMT program, which offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree, represents a partnership between Marshall and Mountwest. The first class began their studies at Mountwest earlier this month.
• The Commercial Pilot and Aviation Maintenance Technology programs are not eligible for Veterans Affairs benefits at this time.
