Marshall University has recognized students who excelled academically in the Fall 2022 term.

Marshall’s President’s List is for undergraduate students who have a 4.0 grade point average for at least 12 graded hours.

To make the dean’s list at Marshall University, students must have a 3.3 grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours. Marshall has more than 2,000 students included in this category for Fall 2022. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.

Following are area students who were recognized on the lists.

President’s List

Fayette County

Charlton Heights — Alec N. Hess

Danese — Alison D. Roberts

Fayetteville — Aaron C. Grimmett, Jacob P. Mrozek, Kaleigh N. Schwarz

Mount Hope — Samantha Adkins

Oak Hill — Christian L. Dyer

Scarbro — Lee A. Harwood

Kanawha County

Belle — Aaron S. Daugherty, Emily G. Fitzwater, Brianna F. Lipscomb, Emma N. Nelson

Glasgow — Sydney L. Johnson

Marmet — Alyson J. Sergent

Pratt — Joshua A. Arthur

Dean’s List

Fayette County

Cannelton — Aaliyah Bradford

Fayetteville — Chloe Calvert, Camden N. Craddock, Katelyn Nuckels, Whitney B. Sisler

Gauley Bridge — Matthew D. Moore

Hico — Amelia C. Maynor, Zachary J. Moores

Meadow Bridge — Micah M. Gilkerson

Montgomery — Dominic C. Marsico

Mount Carbon — Meadow E. Hill

Mount Hope — Madeline L. Boyd, Jaalah C. Dech

Oak Hill — Shelby D. Gregory, Olivia D. Lopez, Justin W. McDaniel, Ian V. Reedy

Pax — Dillon C. Ewing

Scarbro — Maribren F. Flores

Kanawha County

Belle — Carson G. Casto, Lauren K. Deardorff, Sarah E. Ellison, Madison C. Mallory, Megan R. Moore

Cedar Grove — Valerie D. Massey

East Bank — Aidan P. Hamrick

Glasgow — Alexis A. Buckley, Sophie I. Leffew

Handley — Elizabeth Pittman

Pratt — Candace Y. Pittman

Shrewsbury — Christopher Ellison

