Marshall University has recognized students who excelled academically in the Fall 2022 term.
Marshall’s President’s List is for undergraduate students who have a 4.0 grade point average for at least 12 graded hours.
To make the dean’s list at Marshall University, students must have a 3.3 grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours. Marshall has more than 2,000 students included in this category for Fall 2022. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Following are area students who were recognized on the lists.
President’s List
Fayette County
Charlton Heights — Alec N. Hess
Danese — Alison D. Roberts
Fayetteville — Aaron C. Grimmett, Jacob P. Mrozek, Kaleigh N. Schwarz
Mount Hope — Samantha Adkins
Oak Hill — Christian L. Dyer
Scarbro — Lee A. Harwood
Kanawha County
Belle — Aaron S. Daugherty, Emily G. Fitzwater, Brianna F. Lipscomb, Emma N. Nelson
Glasgow — Sydney L. Johnson
Marmet — Alyson J. Sergent
Pratt — Joshua A. Arthur
Dean’s List
Fayette County
Cannelton — Aaliyah Bradford
Fayetteville — Chloe Calvert, Camden N. Craddock, Katelyn Nuckels, Whitney B. Sisler
Gauley Bridge — Matthew D. Moore
Hico — Amelia C. Maynor, Zachary J. Moores
Meadow Bridge — Micah M. Gilkerson
Montgomery — Dominic C. Marsico
Mount Carbon — Meadow E. Hill
Mount Hope — Madeline L. Boyd, Jaalah C. Dech
Oak Hill — Shelby D. Gregory, Olivia D. Lopez, Justin W. McDaniel, Ian V. Reedy
Pax — Dillon C. Ewing
Scarbro — Maribren F. Flores
Kanawha County
Belle — Carson G. Casto, Lauren K. Deardorff, Sarah E. Ellison, Madison C. Mallory, Megan R. Moore
Cedar Grove — Valerie D. Massey
East Bank — Aidan P. Hamrick
Glasgow — Alexis A. Buckley, Sophie I. Leffew
Handley — Elizabeth Pittman
Pratt — Candace Y. Pittman
Shrewsbury — Christopher Ellison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.