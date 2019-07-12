HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students who made the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester have been announced on the university’s website.
To make the dean's list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 2,843 students included on the website for spring. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Listed below are residents from the county included on the list.
Ansted — Chelsea E. Carter
Fayetteville — Emma E. Ellis, Richard C. Holliday, Rachel M. Venturino, Charles W. White and Seth A. Workman
Glen Jean — Prisuave O. Walker
Jodie — Cynthia D. Baker and Madison T. Phillips
Meadow Bridge — Eric W. Bowles, Morgan L. Rash, Autumn E. White and Zachary R. Wingerd
Montgomery — Lydia J. Bunner and Nia C. Wallace
Mount Hope — Ta’than K. Gray, Noah R. Jarvis, Brianna M. Ovalle and JaQualla C. Smith
Oak Hill — Brianna L. Baker, Bailey A. Bowling, Jacob A. Crouch, Allyson M. DeHart, Anthony W. Greene, Kelsey B. Hofe, Elisabeth C. Maiolo, Aidan D. Mitchell, Garrett W. Mullins, Nicholas T. Price and Emily A. Reeves.
Powellton — Paris L. Fairfax
Scarbro — Andrew S. Meredith
