HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students who made the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester have been announced on the university’s website.

To make the dean's list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 2,843 students included on the website for spring. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.

Listed below are residents from the county included on the list.

Ansted — Chelsea E. Carter

Fayetteville — Emma E. Ellis, Richard C. Holliday, Rachel M. Venturino, Charles W. White and Seth A. Workman

Glen Jean — Prisuave O. Walker

Jodie — Cynthia D. Baker and Madison T. Phillips

Meadow Bridge — Eric W. Bowles, Morgan L. Rash, Autumn E. White and Zachary R. Wingerd

Montgomery — Lydia J. Bunner and Nia C. Wallace

Mount Hope — Ta’than K. Gray, Noah R. Jarvis, Brianna M. Ovalle and JaQualla C. Smith

Oak Hill — Brianna L. Baker, Bailey A. Bowling, Jacob A. Crouch, Allyson M. DeHart, Anthony W. Greene, Kelsey B. Hofe, Elisabeth C. Maiolo, Aidan D. Mitchell, Garrett W. Mullins, Nicholas T. Price and Emily A. Reeves.

Powellton — Paris L. Fairfax

Scarbro — Andrew S. Meredith

