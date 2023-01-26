HUNTINGTON – Alumnus Gary R. Youmans, M.D., has created a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in memory of his parents, Herbert A. and E. Aileen Youmans.
“My father was a civil engineer with the Indiana State Board of Health, and my mother worked in the main office of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Youmans said. “Both were supportive and encouraged me to follow my dreams to become a physician.”
Youmans began his career in West Virginia as a faculty member in biology at the West Virginia Institute of Technology prior to entering medical school. He graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1987 and completed a pathology residency and fellowship at the Indiana University School of Medicine. He practiced for many years at several hospitals in Florida and is now retired and living in Indiana.
“I am happy to support Marshall’s School of Medicine scholarship program,” Youmans said. “The training and support I received as a student there was vital to my medical career, so it is an honor to financially assist another deserving new medical school student from West Virginia.”
The Mr. Herbert A. and Mrs. E. Aileen Youmans Memorial Scholarship is designated for an entering first-year student from Kanawha County, and is renewable for up to three years. Second preference will be given to any medical student from West Virginia.
For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu.
