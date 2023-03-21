HUNTINGTON — Engineering professionals and graduates who want to pursue a master’s degree in engineering management will have a new option at Marshall University — with completely flexible scheduling — beginning in August of 2023.
Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences plans to transition its M.S. in Engineering Management degree program to a 100 percent online program beginning in the fall semester. The program will be conducted asynchronously, allowing more scheduling flexibility for individuals with full-time schedules looking to advance professionally.
For those with an engineering background, this master’s degree is broadly recognized as a way to hone management skills in the field and move into management and leadership positions, said Dr. Ammar Alzarrad, director of Marshall’s engineering management program. And, he added, Marshall is an excellent choice to earn the degree and prepare for addressing the ever-changing challenges that await in the field.
“Our faculty have great industry experience, and all have some type of professional certification, such as Certified Professional in Engineering Management (CPEM) and Project Management Professional (PMP),” Alzarrad said. “We have a small class size of 10-15 students, which helps our faculty focus on each student.”
Marshall’s M.S. in Engineering Management program is an interdisciplinary engineering program designed for engineers employed in industry, government and consulting, as well as those pursuing a traditional research-based graduate degree. Students will be trained in project management principles and tools; the fundamental principles of teamwork and effectively working with people in engineering situations; operations management; how to evaluate a company’s financial status; effective communication; and the professional, ethical, and legal responsibilities related to the field; among other skills and concepts.
“Our program uses hands-on applications and real-life projects to teach students and prepare them for the industry,” Alzarrad said. “We have great connections with engineering companies in the Tri-State area, which help our local students advance their professional careers.”
Marshall graduate student Huma Kazmi, who is currently enrolled in the M.S. in Engineering Management program, said she chose Marshall not only because the university was tremendously helpful throughout the process of applying as an international student, but the program is perfect for helping her achieve her goals.
“As an aspiring engineering project manager, I want to bridge the gap between industrial design and the supply chain. I aim to focus on procuring goods at the lowest cost and analyzing the product design,” she said. “Most M.B.A. programs are not specific to a particular industry. The engineering management program at Marshall provides an opportunity to learn financial modeling, and within an engineering context. This degree can help me obtain employment in leadership in an engineering or technology company by diversifying my skill sets.”
To learn more about the M.S. in Engineering Management program, contact Alzarrad by e-mail at alzarrad@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-5705.
