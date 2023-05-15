HUNTINGTON – The Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University is accepting applications for its fifth Summer Institute on Black History through May 31.
Funded by the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Woodson Lyceum, the institute is June 19-23 and is beneficial for teachers of all grade levels who focus on history, social sciences, English, art and music. This year’s institute will take to the road, with on-site visits to nearby sites in Huntington and others within a 3-hour drive.
Teachers who successfully complete the course receive three graduate professional development credits and a $500 stipend.
“This is our first in-person summer institute since the pandemic,” said Burnis Morris, professor of journalism and director of the Woodson Lyceum. “We look forward to vibrant group discussions and historic tours that will help teachers learn more about integrating Black history in their lesson plans.”
The brief application process can be completed at https://www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum/2023-black-history-institute/.
For additional information, contact Morris at morrisb@marshall.edu.
