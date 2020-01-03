The impact of the West Virginia-based film "Matewan" will be explored on Friday, Jan. 3 at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley.
Filmmaker Jason Brown, a West Virginia native, will host a screening of his documentary "Them That Work" beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the theatre at 403 Neville Street.
Brown, now an associate professor of mass media at Valdosta (Ga.) State and director of the South Georgia Film Festival, compiled a 28-minute documentary which was included in The Criterion Collection's special edition release this past October of "Matewan." The 1987 film was written and directed by John Sayles and filmed in West Virginia, with the Fayette County town of Thurmond serving as a stand-in for the town of Matewan.
The film depicts events surrounding the 1920 Battle of Matewan.
Brown says his documentary celebrates the important Sayles film, the people who made it, and "its lasting impact (both for unions and filmmaking)."
Admission to the screening is $5, with proceeds going to support the musicians who provided music in the film.
Brown says some cast and crew members involved in "Matewan" are expected to be on hand for a question-and-answer session.
For more information, search for The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Facebook.
— Steve Keenan
