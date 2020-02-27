FAYETTEVILLE — Taylor Arrington, a student at New River Intermediate School, captured first place in the county elementary school spelling bee geared to fourth graders.
In the 2020 Fayette County Spelling Bee, which allows students to advance to regional competition in Charleston, New River Intermediate’s Eric Mauzy took home the crown as the county’s best speller.
Second place in the elementary bee went to Arabella Holly, a Mountain View Christian School student, while Ansted Elementary’s Jaxon Barnhouse claimed third place.
In the county qualifier for future competition, Oak Hill Middle School’s Abby Lamb finished in second place and Parker Gay from Fayetteville PreK-8 took third place.
Mauzy and Gay will advance to the regional bee in Charleston in March to represent Fayette County. By finishing in third place, Gay, as the alternate, will compete as Lamb will be unable to attend the event.
