The May book sale sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex.
This month readers may take advantage of a 10 for $1 special on theological, religious and inspirational books. Most of the books in this category are based on Christianity, but a few titles based on Islam and Judaism are available.
There is still have a good selection of last month’s featured books about movies and about the actors and actresses who appeared in them.
As usual, there are hundreds of novels including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and many others.
There is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II and volunteers continue to sort through recent donations and to add new titles from popular authors and book types such as craft and recipe books.
Books for children and young adults have been newly organized with several boxes of additional titles.
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances, including many popular authors, are offered at 25 cents each.
The annex is located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street. It is handicapped-accessible with a new wheelchair ramp.
